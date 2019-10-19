iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) Shares Down 0%

iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) shares fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.59, 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 10.65% of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

