Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.50.

ITW stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,548. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $161.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.32%.

In related news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

