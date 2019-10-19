Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,872,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,099 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,780. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $309.44. 475,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,405. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Illumina has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

