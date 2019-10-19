Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

About Imperial Tobacco Group

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

