ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of ING traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 2,368,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.34.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 40.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in ING Groep by 525.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.