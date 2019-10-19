Inlet Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Intel stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

