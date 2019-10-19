Insider Selling: Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) CEO Sells 133,484 Shares of Stock

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $850,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,785.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACHN stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.57. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHN shares. Svb Leerink downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 677.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

