Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells 6,776 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $629,693.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,197 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $203,793.72.

On Monday, September 23rd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 3,632 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $337,049.60.

On Monday, September 16th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 27,510 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,525,968.20.

On Thursday, August 1st, Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $872,536.05.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $91.78 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $102.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 19.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 23.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.