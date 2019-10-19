Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $422,119.41 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total value of $422,119.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,632,316.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $402,128.64.

On Monday, August 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.30, for a total value of $408,411.90.

On Thursday, August 8th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $410,358.00.

Shares of NOW opened at $243.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.31. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $303.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.64 and a 200-day moving average of $266.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.17.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

