Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uniqure alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $189,040.00.

QURE opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,232.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Uniqure by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Uniqure by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Uniqure by 275.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Uniqure by 9.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.