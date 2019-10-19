Integrated Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $174.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $177.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.60.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7669 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

