Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

IDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:IDN traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $5.15. 26,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,757. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 784.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 115,798.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

