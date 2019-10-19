Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

TSE:IPL opened at C$22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$18.60 and a 1-year high of C$25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.28.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$641.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$556.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.2905777 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Inter Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.89.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

