International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ) Insider Lexam VG Gold Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares

International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ) insider Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720,500 shares in the company, valued at C$244,845.

Lexam VG Gold Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 250,000 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 97,000 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$9,215.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 25,000 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$2,375.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 25,000 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 56,000 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$6,720.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 140,500 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$18,265.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 9,500 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$1,235.00.

IZZ opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. International Prospect Ventures Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.21.

International Prospect Ventures Company Profile

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 44 mining claims located in the North Central Québec.

