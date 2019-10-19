Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.39 million for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.