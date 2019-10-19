Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will post sales of $10.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the lowest is $9.30 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group posted sales of $5.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full-year sales of $33.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $34.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.38 million, with estimates ranging from $49.65 million to $53.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 65.86%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,528. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,154 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

