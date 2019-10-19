Invesco Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Manchester United by 1,449.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Manchester United by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Manchester United by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 61,402 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Manchester United by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANU opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.74 million, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.68. Manchester United PLC has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Manchester United currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

