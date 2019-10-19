Invesco Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Wesco Aircraft worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAIR. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,612,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,457,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 609,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,000,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 226,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAIR opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.60 million. Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.75 to $11.05 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

