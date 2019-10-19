Invesco Ltd. Purchases 5,454 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 64.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 35.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $458.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.69. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $37.39.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Haynes International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

