Invesco Ltd. Sells 15,881 Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Stratasys worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 1.9% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Stratasys by 33.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.98. Stratasys Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.74 million. Stratasys had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

