Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $191.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

