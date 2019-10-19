Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,318 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $94,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 705,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,045,000 after purchasing an additional 406,317 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 427,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,043,000 after purchasing an additional 122,185 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 141,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $107.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.58.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5201 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.