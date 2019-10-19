Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $38.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

