Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

IVQ.U stock opened at C$6.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of $379.44 million and a PE ratio of -10.70. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0614 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Invesque’s payout ratio is -113.32%.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

