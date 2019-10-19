ION Trading Down 12.3% This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, ION has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $422,381.00 and $3,673.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 17,591,987 coins and its circulating supply is 11,691,987 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

