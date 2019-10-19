Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,384. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 80,510 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 247,321 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.