Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies Inc., is based in SAN CARLOS, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.91. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 80,510 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 247,321 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

