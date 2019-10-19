IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) Shares Bought by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.31% of IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of QGTA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

