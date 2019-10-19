iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IRBT. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.99.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,196. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. iRobot has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.96 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at $772,063.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after buying an additional 267,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,908,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iRobot by 1,217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 880,468 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in iRobot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iRobot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.