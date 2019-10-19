iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.4% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $299.60 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $304.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.98 and a 200-day moving average of $293.77.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.