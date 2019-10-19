iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,833,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $198.97.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

