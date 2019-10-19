iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 131.4% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $81.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

