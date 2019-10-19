iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 168,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $88.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $98.83.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3448 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

