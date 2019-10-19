iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lowered by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,070,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,976,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,712,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,548,000 after purchasing an additional 61,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.