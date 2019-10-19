iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,392.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of IBB opened at $102.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $89.01 and a 12 month high of $116.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0715 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

