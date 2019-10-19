iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,330,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 66,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,382,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $113.99 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $115.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

