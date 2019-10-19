Ishares Premium Mny Mrkt Com Unt Etf (TSE:CMR) Trading Up 0%

Ishares Premium Mny Mrkt Com Unt Etf (TSE:CMR)’s share price were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$50.05 and last traded at C$50.05, approximately 8,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 17,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.03.

