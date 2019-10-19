iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.9% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $101.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $103.78.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9558 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

