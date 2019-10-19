iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,869,000 after buying an additional 657,869 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period.

IGSB opened at $53.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

