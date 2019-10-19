iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $148.42 and a 52 week high of $212.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.82.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4409 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

