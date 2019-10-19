IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.32. IsoRay shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 2,037 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISR. Dawson James began coverage on IsoRay in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IsoRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IsoRay stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 169,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.37% of IsoRay worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IsoRay Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

