James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.51

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$25.51 ($18.09) and last traded at A$25.36 ($17.99), with a volume of 314082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$25.42 ($18.03).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67.

About James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.