James Mathers Sells 2,693 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP James Mathers sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $44,219.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Mathers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $40,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $39,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $52,375.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $50,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $50,175.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, James Mathers sold 7,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $153,375.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $44,675.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $45,525.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $45,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $16.33 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $339.15 million, a PE ratio of 104.19 and a beta of 1.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 210.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,684,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 165.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 120,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

