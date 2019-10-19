JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 786 ($10.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 776 ($10.14).

JD opened at GBX 770 ($10.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 704.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 623.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 770 ($10.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill acquired 15,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of £91,950 ($120,148.96).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

