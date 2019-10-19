Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.07.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Nucor by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 475,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

