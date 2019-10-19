Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 199,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 85,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,279,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,786. The company has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.