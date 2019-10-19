JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Shares of JPM opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $121.59. The stock has a market cap of $384.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.