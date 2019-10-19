Julex Capital Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.1% of Julex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,869,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,060,777. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.