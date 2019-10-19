Julex Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Julex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.67. 7,355,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,634,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.69. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6639 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

