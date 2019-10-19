Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JNPR. Citigroup lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an inline rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.36.

JNPR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 2,727,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $737,990 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,611,000 after purchasing an additional 439,105 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 14.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,470,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 183,586 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

